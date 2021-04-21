Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.