Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

