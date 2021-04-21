Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.13 and a 12-month high of $238.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.