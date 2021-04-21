Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $109,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after buying an additional 85,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $236.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

