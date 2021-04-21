Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.