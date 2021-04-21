Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -266.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

