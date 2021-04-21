Motco Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $89,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.