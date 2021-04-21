261 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Motco

Motco purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

SBAC opened at $292.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

