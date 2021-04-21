Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently:

4/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.30 ($149.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 1-year high of €132.90 ($156.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.