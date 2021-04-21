Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of EW stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 157.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

