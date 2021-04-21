Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 11.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $75.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43.

