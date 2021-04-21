Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

