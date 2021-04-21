Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

