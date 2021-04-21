Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

