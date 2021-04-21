Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Loews by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

