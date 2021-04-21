Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 598 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

