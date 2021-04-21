Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,865 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

