Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.