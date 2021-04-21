Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

