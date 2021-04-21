8,255 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

