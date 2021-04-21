Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 124,149 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

