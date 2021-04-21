Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

