Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.36 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.19.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

