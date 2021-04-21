Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.