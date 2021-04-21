Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.