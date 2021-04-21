Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up approximately 2.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

