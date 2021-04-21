CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $159.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.