Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives $185.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDA. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

