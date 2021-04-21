Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.