Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $6,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $4,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.