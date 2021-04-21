Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

MBCN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

