Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $1.10 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00094853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00648398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

