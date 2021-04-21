Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.