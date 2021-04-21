Chi Gastoken Market Capitalization Tops $5.62 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $809,011.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for $6.59 or 0.00011872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

