Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 774 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,195. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

