Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

