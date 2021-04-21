Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000.

QQQM stock opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

