Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.