Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

HRZN opened at $16.45 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

