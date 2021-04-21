Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $76.00

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

L’Oréal stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

