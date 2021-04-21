Traders Buy High Volume of Aflac Put Options (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 38,541 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10,288% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 247,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

