Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NDAQ stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $161.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.91.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

