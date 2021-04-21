Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ELMUF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

