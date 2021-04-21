W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

