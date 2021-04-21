Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

