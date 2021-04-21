Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$58.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$58.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

