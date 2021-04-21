SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises about 1.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.