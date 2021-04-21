Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 58,668 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.