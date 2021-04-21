SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

