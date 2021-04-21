Equitec Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 4,862 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

